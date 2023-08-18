What! Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala Temple with her rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya, Here is the video

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen grabbing the attention of the fans as she was clicked at the Tirumala Temple along with her BF Shikhar Pahariya
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in Indian cinema, with her sizzling looks and her movies, she has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans. The fans indeed always look forward to the new post of the actress.

From past few days we have heard about the dating news of the actress Janhvi Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya, there are news and articles all over that claims that these are dating but there nothing official about, this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and now we have come across a video where we see the actress Janhvi Kapoor along with her BF Shikhar Pahariya. 

As we see these two were seen at Andhara’s Tirumala temple, and the actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen in her simple outfit looking very pretty, indeed this video has been floating all over the internet and grabbing the attention of the fans.

Many people are showering all the love for the actress Janhvi Kapoor and we look forward to see what turn this relation of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya will take and we look for the official announcement soon.

