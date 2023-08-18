What! Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala Temple with her rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya, Here is the video

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in Indian cinema, with her sizzling looks and her movies, she has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans. The fans indeed always look forward to the new post of the actress.

From past few days we have heard about the dating news of the actress Janhvi Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya, there are news and articles all over that claims that these are dating but there nothing official about, this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and now we have come across a video where we see the actress Janhvi Kapoor along with her BF Shikhar Pahariya.

ALSO READ :Congratulations! ABCD 2 famed Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Tobias Jones, shares cozy engagement pics

As we see these two were seen at Andhara’s Tirumala temple, and the actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen in her simple outfit looking very pretty, indeed this video has been floating all over the internet and grabbing the attention of the fans.

Many people are showering all the love for the actress Janhvi Kapoor and we look forward to see what turn this relation of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya will take and we look for the official announcement soon.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ : WOW! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer shows a great jump over the weekend, Sunny Deol's film continues its dream run