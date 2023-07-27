What! Javed Akhtar summoned to court as sufficient ground found in Kangana Ranaut’s complaint against him

The court has now found enough grounds to proceed against Javed Akhtar for as per Kangana Ranaut’s complaint for criminal intimidation and gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.
What! Javed Akhtar summoned to court as sufficient ground found in Kangana Ranaut's complaint against him

MUMBAI: The legal battle between Kangana and Javed Akhtar seems to be never ending. The Manikarnika actress had filed a case against the lyricist under Indian Penal Code sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman). Thus he will have to appear before the Andheri court on 5th of August.

Kangana and Javed medical physician Dr Ramesh Agarwal was the witness at the 10th Magistrate's court where the Queen actress along with her sister Rangoli and Akhtar were all present. The latter told him that the actress should settle the matter with Hrithik.

The court has now found enough grounds to proceed against Javed Akhtar for as per Kangana Ranaut’s complaint for criminal intimidation and gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

The court stated, “As far as other offences levelled against the accused are concerned, on the basis of averments in the complaint, verification of the complainant and statement of her (Kangana's) sister Rangoli Chandel," the court said. "I have come to the conclusion that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused for offence under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman)”

Javed Akhtar in 2020 had said that Kangana dragged his name during an interview mentioning that a coterie' excited, while talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.

Kangana Ranaut was in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan for a brief period of time but soon they parted ways and trouble began when they got into a legal battle in 2016 after their breakup. Javed Akhtar then asked Kangana to come to his house to give her some advice. She said that he threatened her when she was at his house.

