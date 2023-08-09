What! Jawan becomes the 7th film which enters the 100 crore club in one day

MUMBAI: The Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan directed by Atlee as set the box office on fire across globe as the film has created an all-time record for a Hindi film with a worldwide opening in the range of Rs 125 crore as per estimates.

Also read - What! Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan refuses to hear this about the recently released film, find out what

The Atlee directorial has scored a gross in the vicinity of Rs 90 crore in India with overseas contributing Rs 37.50 crore ($4.5 million), taking the global total in the vicinity of Rs 128 crore.

Jawan has become the 7th Indian Film to enter the Rs 100 crore worldwide club and the second for Shah Rukh Khan. While every other actor in Hindi Film Industry is yet to even top a global opening of Rs 90 crore, Shah Rukh Khan sits on the top like a boss with 2 films in the Rs 100 crore opening day club.

His last release, Pathaan, had scored a global opening of Rs 108 crore. At this point of time, the Rs 100 crore opening club can safely be termed the Shah Rukh Khan club too as far as the Hindi Film Industry is concerned.

Jawan and Pathaan have done these numbers without having paid previews and fan benefit shows, which other films in the list from the south had.

The first to enter the Rs 100 crore worldwide club was Bahubali 2, which scored Rs 201 crore on the opening day back in 2017, and till date holds the top spot for biggest opening of all time. The second biggest is RRR at Rs 190 crore followed by KGF 2 at Rs 162 crore.

Also read - What! Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan refuses to hear this about the recently released film, find out what

History has been created on the opening day by Shah Rukh Khan with Jawan and this is just the beginning as many more records are expected to come down crumbling through the opening weekend.

Baahubali 2: Rs 201 crore (Rs 26 crore previews)

RRR: Rs 190 crore (Rs 30 crore previews)

KGF 2: Rs 162 crore (Rs 8 crore previews)

Jawan: Rs 128 crore (Estimates)

Saaho: Rs 116 crore (Rs 12 crore previews)

Pathaan: Rs 108 crore

Adipurush: Rs 105 crore (Rs 8 crore previews)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

