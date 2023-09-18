What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan released on September 7, 2023 and in no time, it became one of the highest grossers of the year. Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is the OG King of box office and nobody can beat him when it comes to stardom.

Pathaan and Jawan are two of the biggest films of the year 2023. Talking about box office report, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan managed to hold strong at the box office on its ninth day too. It was second Friday for Jawan in theatres and audiences showed up in large numbers to watch the film.

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Jawan made Rs 21 crore at the box office on second Friday. These are early estimates and actual numbers are yet to come in.

With these numbers, Shah Rukh Khan's film that also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles managed to cross the mark of Rs 400 crore in India.

Yes, just with its domestic collection, Jawan is now in Rs 400 crore club within nine days of its release. The total collection of Jawan stands at Rs 410 crore approximately.

Now the question is whether Jawan will be able to beat Gadar 2 with its second weekend collection? Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film that released on August 11 made massive numbers.

It is currently the second highest grossing film of the year after Pathaan. As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2's total collection so far is Rs 517.73 crore. If Jawan manages to go above Rs 50 crore mark on both the day then it is possible than the film will beat Gadar 2.

But Gadar 2 is still running in the theatres and minting some money too. Let's see whether Jawan beats Gadar 2 or not over this weekend.

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in dual role. The actor plays Azad and Vikram Rathore in the film. Vijay Sethupathi is the deadly villain Kaali. Nayanthara is a cop and also Azad's love interest.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and more more play crucial roles in the film. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have interesting cameos to play.

