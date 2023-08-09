What! Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan refuses to hear this about the recently released film, find out what

Shah Rukh Khan has brought the massiest entertainer for fans with Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi called Jawan. The film released in theatres all across the globe yesterday.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has brought the massiest entertainer for fans with Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi called Jawan. The film released in theatres all across the globe yesterday. 

Fans have been praising Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan, in particular for his dual role as Vikram Rathore and Azad. After the release, everyone would be talking about the records that it is going to make and break. Shah Rukh does not want to hear THIS one thing about his new movie and has a very good reason too.

We came across a video of Shah Rukh Khan from one of the interviews of the past and learned that the superstar does not want to listen to the very thing that everyone talks about all the time in the movie business. We are talking about the box office collections. 

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen asking everyone to not send him collections. He shares that he makes the films and hence, he knows the collections. SRK states as a matter of fact that he is in this business.

"I produce and distribute films. What the films are doing on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, inflated, deflated, I know," he said albeit jokingly. 

Shah Rukh says he hates seeing the figures in his office and asks people who send him collections to ask him instead since they have the wrong figures. So, now you know that SRK doesn't wish to hear about Jawan box office collection, weekend, weekday or otherwise.

SRKians in huge numbers turned up in front of theatres all across the nation for the First Day First Show celebrations. Be it in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata or in Nandyal, a mass mania has erupted. 

The fan frenzy is insane and the four days are going to be nothing less than a festival for them. Seeing all the love being poured on him and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan penned a thank-you note. 

SRK seems pleasantly surprised and happy with the efforts of all the fan clubs and wants to thank each one of them for watching Jawan in theatres. He gushes about being overwhelmed by all their love. "Love you for loving Jawan," he wrote on Twitter.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Ridhi Dogra to name a few. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have interesting cameos in the new movie.

