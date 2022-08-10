What! Jaya Bachchan slams The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar for using derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit, says “Gandi Zubaan Hai”

MUMBAI : The popular American sitcom show The Big Bang Theory has a global fan following. The show is now in trouble for an episode where they termed Madhuri Dixit as ‘Leprous Prostitute’. Author and political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar has now sued Netflix over the episode and asked the streaming giant to pull down the content where the character Raj Koothrapalli, played by actor Kunal Nayyar made the derogatory remark on the Devdas actress.

Now, actress Jaya Bachchan who is known to express her opinions of very few things in Bollywood and otherwise to the media, has reacted to this episode of the sitcom and said, “Is this man insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai.”

In the said episode, the characters Sheldon and Raj were comparing Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit while watching Ameesha Patel’s Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai. Raj Koothrapalli, played by actor Kunal says on the show, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.”

Netflix has been asked to take down the episode from the show.

