What! Jaya Bachchan slams The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar for using derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit, says “Gandi Zubaan Hai”

In the said episode, the characters Sheldon and Raj were comparing Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit while watching Ameesha Patel’s Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 18:38
movie_image: 
The Big Bang Theory

MUMBAI : The popular American sitcom show The Big Bang Theory has a global fan following. The show is now in trouble for an episode where they termed Madhuri Dixit as ‘Leprous Prostitute’. Author and political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar has now sued Netflix over the episode and asked the streaming giant to pull down the content where the character Raj Koothrapalli, played by actor Kunal Nayyar made the derogatory remark on the Devdas actress.

Also Read-  Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit to grace the show in the upcoming episode

Now, actress Jaya Bachchan who is known to express her opinions of very few things in Bollywood and otherwise to the media, has reacted to this episode of the sitcom and said, “Is this man insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai.”

In the said episode, the characters Sheldon and Raj were comparing Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit while watching Ameesha Patel’s Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai. Raj Koothrapalli, played by actor Kunal says on the show, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.”

Netflix has been asked to take down the episode from the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read- Interesting! This is what Madhuri Dixit had to say about doing intimate scenes after marriage

Credit- Latestly

Madhuri Dixit The Big Bang Theory Netflix Maja Ma Devdas Gulaab Gang The Fame Game Khal Nayak Beta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 18:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa:Finally! Choti Anu reveals the reason to Anuj why she exited Kapadia Mansion, leaves him shocked
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: What! Viaan’s confession shocks the whole office including Katha
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Anupamaa:Major Twist! Kanta will demand a divorce from Anuj on Anupama’s behalf
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Faltu: OMG! Kanika plans to kill Faltu
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Surekha calls Muskaan a gold digger, moves her to tears
MUMBAI :Previously, Surekha likes to mess around with people around her and is constantly looking for some gossip. She...
What! Jaya Bachchan slams The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar for using derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit, says “Gandi Zubaan Hai”
MUMBAI : The popular American sitcom show The Big Bang Theory has a global fan following. The show is now in trouble...
Recent Stories
The Big Bang Theory
What! Jaya Bachchan slams The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar for using derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit, says “Gandi Zubaan Hai”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against wife Aaliya
What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against wife Aaliya
Vedika Nawani on her Chatrapathi co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on her Chatrapathi co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda, “He is one of the sweetest people”
Dasara
Nani denies clash between 'Dasara' and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa'
Kareena Kapoor Khan goes against cousin Ranbir Kapoor
What! Kareena Kapoor Khan goes against cousin Ranbir Kapoor for this reason
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'
Koi Mil Gaya
Must Read! From Koi Mil Gaya to The Lady Killer, here’s a look at the movies shot at the famous locations in Nainital