What! Jee Le Zaraa: Real Reason Behind the Delay of film Unveiled; It's not date issues

MUMBAI: One of the most talked-about films is Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. There has been a lot of anticipation for the movie since it was first revealed a few years ago. The film about a road journey starring only women is directed by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

There have been a number of delays, though. Has Jee Le Zara been placed on hold? Has Priyanka Chopra rejected the storyline? These are just a handful of the subjects that have been in the news lately. The real cause of the delay has now been revealed.

Regarding the postponement of Jee Le Zaara, which is rumoured to include Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in key roles, many fans have questioned Farhan Akhtar. There are many explanations for why the production of the eagerly anticipated film has been delayed.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to have opted out of the film Jee Le Zaraa because she did not enjoy the storyline, according to recent sources. The deal was meant to be signed while she was in India for Parineeti Chopra's wedding, but that didn't happen. The popular news portal reported that Priyanka played a significant role in the film. She has not chosen to leave the project or rejected the screenplay.

The news portal goes on to say that the male cast is to blame for the delay. For Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan supposedly struggled to find the ideal cast to play opposite the starring females. The dates will also be arranged after the identities of the male leads are known. According to the person who spoke to the portal regarding the rumours that Priyanka rejected the script, Farhan has not shown the script to either of the women and prefers to have a shared narration. Once the male leads are verified, he will do it.

According to the source cited in the entertainment news outlet report, Farhan would cancel Jee Le Zaraa if one of the original cast members as Priyanka, Katrina, or Alia planned to back out of the film. The three stunning Bollywood actresses are said to have inspired the writers of the protagonists' roles. That's sufficient to put a stop to the rumours.

Credit- Bollywoodlife