What! Jennifer Aniston called herself 'fat' before bagging the role of Rachel Green, for which she shed 30 pounds

Who would say Jennifer Aniston is a 54-year-old actress? Even in her 50s, she looks as gorgeous as ever and can give a run to all the young supermodels and actresses with her stunning physique. The diva has always been fit and toned, but that wasn’t the case before Friends.
MUMBAI: Who would say Jennifer Aniston is a 54-year-old actress? Even in her 50s, she looks as gorgeous as ever and can give a run to all the young supermodels and actresses with her stunning physique. The diva has always been fit and toned, but that wasn’t the case before Friends.

Apparently, Jen An had to lose weight and go through a physical transformation before she could be roped in as Rachel Green in Friends. She had once talked about the same. 

Jennifer Aniston had become a worldwide sensation after portraying the popular Rachel Green character in one of the famous American sitcoms, Friends. However, to secure that role, Jennifer had to hit the gym to shred some pounds. Yes, that’s right. 

Back in 2001, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the actress opened up about her physique and described, “I was a big old fat wuss who liked Aerosmith.” As per reports, her agent had asked her to lose 30 pounds to grab the role.

Back in 1996, with the same media portal, Jennifer had talked about the time when she was addicted to mayo sandwiches and revealed how her agent slammed her about it, “I ate too many mayonnaise sandwiches. Mayonnaise on white bread –— the most delicious thing in the world. My agent gave it to me straight. Nicest thing he ever did…. The disgusting thing of Hollywood — I wasn’t getting lots of jobs because I was too heavy. I was like, ‘What?!’ But my diet was terrible. Milk shakes and French fries with gravy.”

Apart from ruling the television with Friends, Jennifer Aniston has given a lot of hits to Hollywood, including The Good Girl, We’re The Millers, Just Go With It, Murder Mystery and many more.

