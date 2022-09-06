WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur who was last seen in ‘Jersey’ alongside Shahid Kapoor is slowly but gradually creating a space for herself as an actor in the industry with her choices of films and performances. However, the actress recently refuted rumours of getting two college degrees after completing school.

Mrunal jokingly said she is thankful to whoever has written or edited that on Wikipedia. However, she maintained that it is not true and that she has no degree. In fact, the ‘Jersey’ actress revealed that she was kicked out of college and detained because she had attendance problems.

Elaborating further, Mrunal added that in the second year, she got really focused on work. The actress knew what she wanted to do and that was face the camera. The moment she got an opportunity, she grabbed it.

After making her big Bollywood debut in 2018 with ‘Love Sonia’, she went on to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Super 30’. She also has films like, ‘Batla House’ with John Abraham, ‘Toofan’ with Farhan Akhtar and others to her credit.

Mrunal was last seen in ‘Jersey’ co-starring Shahid Kapoor’. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The movie which released earlier this year, failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Credit: ETimes