What! Jhanak Shukla: From Child Star to Archeologist

Discover the journey of Jhanak Shukla, who started working at the age of 7, starred in Bollywood and Hollywood films, and became a household name with her TV shows.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 23:15
MUMBAI: Jhanak Shukla, daughter of documentary filmmaker Haril Shukla and actress Supriya Shukla, captured the hearts of audiences with her memorable performances in Bollywood, Hollywood, and television. She made her debut at the age of 7 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the superhit film Kal Ho Naa Ho, where her portrayal of the character Jiah Kapoor left a lasting impression on viewers.

Following her success in Bollywood, Jhanak ventured into Hollywood, starring in the film One Night with the King. However, it was her work on television that truly made her a household name. She appeared in popular TV shows like Karishma Kaa Karishma, Son Pari, and Hatim, showcasing her talent and versatility as an actress.

Also Read: Karishma ka Karishma’s child actress Jhanak shukla gets engaged to beau, mom Supriya Shukla shares pics, says, “family becomes big…’

Despite being offered a pivotal role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, Jhanak chose to prioritize her commitment to the TV show Karishma Kaa Karishma, showcasing her dedication to her work. However, after 2012, Jhanak decided to step away from the entertainment industry to pursue a different path.

Today, Jhanak Shukla is an archaeologist, having completed her MA in Archaeology from Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute. While she may have left the world of acting behind, Jhanak continues to share glimpses of her life on social media, where she enjoys a dedicated fan following.

Jhanak Shukla's journey from a child star to an archaeologist is a testament to her diverse talents and her willingness to explore different avenues in life.

Also Read: Kal Ho Na Ho and Karishma Ka Karishma actress Jhanak Shukla is all grown up as a businesswoman making soaps; Check out her look! 

Credit: DNA

