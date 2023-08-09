What! Joe Jonas was 'unsupportive' to wife Sophie Turner, reports reveal

Singer Joe Jonas was reportedly "less than supportive" of his now-estranged wife Sophie Turner when she was having a hard time after giving birth to their second daughter, last year.
MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas was reportedly "less than supportive" of his now-estranged wife Sophie Turner when she was having a hard time after giving birth to their second daughter, last year. 

Also read -Check out Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas' NEW tattoos

As per TMZ, Joe allegedly pressurised the Game of Thrones actress to attend certain events against her wish. Although Sophie preferred to stay home with their kids, she had to put on a straight face to attend events with Joe Jonas, according to sources.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage hit a rough patch after the singer stopped being supportive of her now-estranged wife Sophie Turner.

TMZ reported that after the birth of their second child in July last year, the GOT actor did not wish to leave their house. Also, she wanted to stay away from paparazzi or did not want to go to events. 

However, she went to several events with Joe Jonas and during a specific event, Sophie made it quite clear that she was uncomfortable and wanted to leave. As quoted by TMZ, "Joe complained Sophie was MIA and felt she needed to get out more."

Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner were "living separate lives for months" before the musician filed for divorce. 

The Jonas Brothers star pulled the plug on the couple's four-year marriage on Tuesday, September 5, when he submitted a petition in Miami, Florida to end their union stating the relationship is "irretrievably broken" and now a new report suggests the pair have been apart for the whole summer with Joe taking their two daughters on tour with him while Sophie was working in the UK as per reports. 

Also read - Nick Jonas is overwhelmed to be an uncle to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's daughter Willa, calls her the best!

The Sucker hitmaker has requested "shared parental responsibility" with the 37-year-old actress and called for a "parenting plan [to] be established" for daughter Willa, three, and their 14-month-old little girl, who was listed only by her initials DJ in the documents, which he wanted to allow for "frequent and continuing contact with both parties".

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Republic World 
 

