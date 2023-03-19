What! Johnny Lever reveals the reason behind Cirkus failing to make a mark, says “There could have been some mistakes…”

MUMBAI :Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma became a disaster at the box office. It was expected that the film will end 2022 on a good note, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. A lot of people on social media started trolling Rohit Shetty for the disaster of Cirkus.

Also Read- Cirkus: Deepika Padukone on doing a dance number like Current Laga Re after a gap, “It was a celebration” – Exclusive

Cirkus, is based on william Shakespear’s Comedy of Errors. It is based on the confusion and comedy situation that arises when they have their twin brothers in the same city.

Now, veteran actor Johnny Lever who is an integral part of the film has revealed why he thinks the film might have failed to make a mark at the box office. In an interview the actor/comedian said, “Every director thinks well about the film, nobody wants to do nuksaan (loss) because they invest heavily in the film — money wise and emotion wise, a lot of effort goes into making films. In Cirkus, humne jo kaam ki, humaare part ki taarif huiee.”

Lever further said, “There could have been some mistakes in the film in totality that people didn’t like because of which the film didn’t work. What can one do about that? But one thing I know for sure that people look forward to comedy, people expect it from us all the time.”

Johnny Lever has more than 300 Hindi films he has acted in to his credit. However he has reduced his work and was seen in only 1-2 projects last year.

Also Read- Before Cirkus releases, here’s a look at the top 5 openings of Ranveer Singh

Johnny Lever recently made his OTT debut in the film Pop Kaun starring Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon, Saurabh Shukla, Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Hindustantimes