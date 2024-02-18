What! Johny Lever shares THIS darkest secret of life; Recall thoughts of suicide on railway tracks at age 13

However, even this man had gone through the darkest period of his life, which is astounding.
MUMBAI : Johny Lever- the moment you hear his name, you immediately love or grin since it is what the star has earned. He has been the best comedic actor, and he has never failed to make the audience laugh. However, even this man had gone through the darkest period of his life, which is astounding. Rappers from the Dharavi slum region frequently come up and use rap to express their misery, but Johny Lever has never done so.

However, he has rarely spoken, and the rest of the actor's career is growing. In his most recent conversation with a popular influencer, Johny exposed the darkest secret of his life, and you'll be surprised by how. In his interview, he revealed that he was fed up with his life and wanted to end it at the age of 13, " I had gone to die near the railway tracks at the age of 13, I was fed off my father."

Johny Lever even admitted that he witnessed real murders in his hometown as a boy and that if he wasn't an actor, he would end up in the criminal world as a local gangster. However, he thanks the Almighty every day for his blessing. Johny Lever has gone a long way in his life and now lives a wealthy lifestyle with his family, which he fully deserves. Johny Lever has done amazing work over the years, and he has recently taken on new tasks outside of comedy.

