What! Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on her divorce with Shekhar Kapur: “I remember a lot of very posh ladies telling me, ‘You’ll be finished. Just have another baby”

Suchitra, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video legal drama Odd Couple, has spoken about her “painful and difficult’ marriage, which started to fall apart in the first year itself.
MUMBAI :Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is best known as the bubbly girl from the Hindi film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress then was seen in a couple of forgettable films and seemed to have completely gone off the radar as far as her acting career is concerned. She married actor filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor in 1999 and the two have a daughter Kaveri.

Suchitra, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video legal drama Odd Couple, has spoken about her “painful and difficult’ marriage, which started to fall apart in the first year itself. She told a news portal, “My husband was very clear that he doesn't want his wife to act. I said, ‘Okay, no big deal.’ I was too naive, too young to understand ki jab koi kisi ko bolta hai ki kaam mat karo, wo thinking kya hai. I always had more talent than ambition so I didn't think anything would stop in my life. Though it did.”

Suchitra further said that although Shekhar didn’t mind her going ahead in the singing career, he never wanted her to act in films as he believed that people get “corrupted” in showbiz.

Speaking of finding out about her pregnancy, Suchitra said, “Actually, when I got pregnant, main shadi chhod rahi thi. I was moving to the Berklee College of Music. Mujhe part scholarship mil gaya tha and I wanted to learn music because it was always my dream. But I discovered I was pregnant. So fate has its own way of unravelling itself and unravelling your life story. So I stayed for a few years phir I was like, forget it mere se nahi hota. I remember a lot of very posh ladies telling me, ‘You’ll be finished. Just have another baby.' A lot of women do that. When marriage is in peril, bachcha kar lete hain. So maine kaha nahi, what's the big deal? I would rather be on my own and live my own story with dignity then carry on in something that's soul-crushing for me, that's not serving me, just for status and image and money. Maine bola tha main ja ke jhopdi mein rahungi, mujhe kuchh nahi chahiye.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes
 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 09:00

