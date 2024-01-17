What! Is Kabir Khan in Talks with Tiger Shroff for Next Action Movie?

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Kabir Khan is reportedly in active discussions with actor Tiger Shroff for an upcoming project. While the details of the project remain under wraps, insiders suggest that it will be an action-based film set in the Northeast. Kabir Khan, known for his successful collaborations with V. Vijayendra Prasad, is reuniting with the writer of "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" for this venture.

According to industry sources, Kabir Khan sees Tiger Shroff as the ideal choice for the action-packed storyline he envisions. The director is excited about the prospect of working with V. Vijayendra Prasad once again, anticipating the same magic that their previous collaboration brought to the screen.

Also Read: Did you know director Kabir Khan is related to India's former President?

The role crafted for Tiger Shroff aligns with his current image while introducing a distinctive element to the character. Although discussions are ongoing, Tiger Shroff has yet to officially sign on for the project.

Kabir Khan and V. Vijayendra Prasad previously joined forces on "Bajrangi Bhaijaan," a collaboration that proved successful. The duo aims to recreate that success with their upcoming action film. While Kabir Khan is currently occupied with the filming of "Chandu Champion," featuring Kartik Aaryan, reports also suggest the possibility of a collaboration with Salman Khan for a script titled "Babbar Sher."

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Kabir Khan or Tiger Shroff regarding the project. Fans eagerly await further details about this potential collaboration and the high-octane action film that might be in the works.

Also Read: Wow! Salman Khan and Kabir Khan Set to Reunite for 'Babbar Sher': Fans Ecstatic Over the Potential Fourth Collaboration

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: The Hindustan Times 

    
 

Kabir Khan Tiger Shroff action film V. Vijayendra Prasad collaboration Bollywood Entertainment
