WHAT! Kajol calls Ahan Shetty 'gadha'; read to know why

MUMBAI: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film 'Tadap'.

The film has finally hit the theatres and fans can’t keep calm.

The special screening of Tadap was held in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of B-town. Stars such as Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Imtiaz Ali, Arjun Rampal, Kajol among others had shown up at the film's premiere to show their support to Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut film. Ahan's entire family including Athiya Shetty's beau KL Rahul too graced the occasion.

The celebrities were photographed arriving at the red carpet area especially designed for the stars to get clicked. Amid all the photos and videos from the event that surfaced online, one particular video has now gone viral on social media.

Ahan Shetty, who had arrived at the premiere with his girlfriend Tania Shroff, was briefly taken away by a Kajol for a quick selfie on the red carpet. In the video, Kajol is also seen calling Ahan's mother Mana Shetty for the selfie. While the paps ask Kajol to pose for them, she insists on getting a selfie with Ahan and Mana on her own phone. A bossy Kajol takes off her mask and gestures to the paps to keep it down as they ask her to pose. She is heard saying "Mere phone mein zyada sundar aayegi." Kajol then instructs Ahan to click a selfie while pointing out he has longer arms, suggesting he'll be able to capture all three of them properly. Kajol then instructs Mana where to stand for the photo and all of them smile for the picture. As he adjusts the camera and shoots a video instead, Kajol is heard saying, 'Abe le le gadhe (Just click it, stupid)." Kajol’s act leaves everyone in splits.

