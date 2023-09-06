What! Kajol deletes all her social media posts, she writes, ‘facing one of the toughest trials of her life’

MUMBAI: One of the most loved actresses of the acting industry is Kajol, with her beautiful acting contribution she has created a strong mark not only in the hearts and Minds of the fans but also in the acting industry.

No doubt the actress definitely knows to grab the attention of the fans with her public appearances and her beautiful interviews, recently the actress has deleted all her social media post and dropped her single post which says, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life”, with the caption, “Taking a break from social media”

Well, this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and many people are shocked with this post of the actress. Many people are commenting on what has happened to the actress and many of them are showing concern and saying that they are all praying for the actress.

Well, is this for real, is the actress really going through a tough time or is this just a promotion for her upcoming OTT show The Good Wife for Hotstar.

