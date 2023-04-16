What! Kajol reveals she was mocked for her skin tone and weight, opens up about the ‘skin-whitening’ surgery

MUMBAI: Kajol is a name to reckon with in Bollywood. With films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, My name is Khan, Salaam Venky and others, she has proved herself and engraved her name into the most brilliant actress’s list forever. However there is a time when the actress had to face mockery and body shaming during her early career days.

Speaking in a recent interview Kajol revealed how she was called out for being fat, dark, wearing specs and not for who she really was. She said, “She is dark, she is fat and she wears specs all the time. These were some of the judgments that were passed when I first started working in the industry. I couldn’t care less. I knew I was smart, cool, and better than everyone out there who had any negatives to say about me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they couldn’t pull me down, the world simply embraced me for who I was - Kajol.”

When asked about the skin whitening treatment that she was rumored to have undergone, Kajol said, “For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned! And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned! It’s not a skin whitening surgery, it’s a stay-at-home surgery.”

Kajol was last seen in the film Salaam Venky.

