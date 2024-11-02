What! Kangana Ranaut firmly DECLINES collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Asserts 'NEVER' to be cast in his films

MUMBAI: Despite her negative review of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated that he is eager to collaborate with Kangana Ranaut. Kangana doesn't appear to be on board, though. One of the most controversial releases of 2023 was Animal.

When the movie debuted in December 2023, many people, including Kangana Ranaut, had things to say about it. The actress expressed her disappointment at the public support for the Ranbir Kapoor film. A video of Sandeep reacting to Kangana's take on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal went viral on Monday.

When asked if he would be willing to collaborate with Kangana in the future, Sandeep answered in the video. The director stated, “If I get a chance, if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I have seen a lot of her films, and I like her performances. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don’t mind. I don’t get angry also.”

“If Kangana has done the same thing that is anti-misogyny in films or if she is commenting on that, I will say, ‘Hey, listen, you should also check yourself.’ But I don’t remember what she has done in response to what she has commented on Animal. I genuinely liked her performance in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and so many other films,” Sandeep added.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga: "If I get a chance, if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I genuinely liked her performance in Queen and so many other films." #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/0qQ0Lr8LpY — Kaveesha (@KaveeshaShah) February 5, 2024

Kangana responded to his remarks on X with a post. She wrote in Hindi, “Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir .”

However, she added, “But please don’t ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you .”

समीक्षा और निंदा एक नहीं होते, हर तरह की कला की समीक्षा और चर्चा होनी चाहिए यह एक सामान्य बात है ।

संदीप जी ने जैसे मेरी समीक्षा पे मुस्कुराते हुए मेरे प्रति आदर का भाव दिखाया, ये कहा जा सकता है की वो सिर्फ़ मर्दाना फ़िल्में ही नहीं बनाते, उनके तेवर भी मर्दाना हैं, धन्यवाद सर … https://t.co/qi2hINWYcu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2024

