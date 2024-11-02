What! Kangana Ranaut firmly DECLINES collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Asserts 'NEVER' to be cast in his films

When the movie debuted in December 2023, many people, including Kangana Ranaut, had things to say about it. The actress expressed her disappointment at the public support for the Ranbir Kapoor film. A video of Sandeep reacting to Kangana's take on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal went viral on Monday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 12:15
movie_image: 
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Despite her negative review of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated that he is eager to collaborate with Kangana Ranaut. Kangana doesn't appear to be on board, though. One of the most controversial releases of 2023 was Animal.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut spotted leaving the Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a foreign friend; Netizens reacts!)

When the movie debuted in December 2023, many people, including Kangana Ranaut, had things to say about it. The actress expressed her disappointment at the public support for the Ranbir Kapoor film. A video of Sandeep reacting to Kangana's take on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal went viral on Monday.

When asked if he would be willing to collaborate with Kangana in the future, Sandeep answered in the video. The director stated, “If I get a chance, if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I have seen a lot of her films, and I like her performances. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don’t mind. I don’t get angry also.”

“If Kangana has done the same thing that is anti-misogyny in films or if she is commenting on that, I will say, ‘Hey, listen, you should also check yourself.’ But I don’t remember what she has done in response to what she has commented on Animal. I genuinely liked her performance in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and so many other films,” Sandeep added.

Kangana responded to his remarks on X with a post. She wrote in Hindi, “Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir .”

However, she added, “But please don’t ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you .”

(Also read: Wow! Kangana Ranaut Offers a Glimpse of the Divine: Vintage Door and Intricate Details in Her Manali Home Temple)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Kangana Ranaut Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga Dhaakad Tiku Weds Sheru Chandramukhi 2 Tejas emergency Sita The Reincarnation Thalaivii Movie News Bollywood Bollywood Fashion TV OTT Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! The Surprising Choice Before Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay: Dharmendra's Revelation
MUMBAI: Unravelling a fascinating anecdote from Bollywood lore reveals a surprising twist in the casting of the...
Must Watch! 8 Heartwarming Hindi Romantic Movies Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI: Looking for some heartwarming romance? Dive into these enchanting Hindi romantic movies streaming on Disney+...
What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur; Says ‘You will feel like puking’
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was criticized for depicting toxic masculinity in the...
Exhilarating! Sobhita Dhulipala candidly talks about her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man; Says ‘It’s going to be a sensory feast’
MUMBAI: Sobhita Dhulipala has had a remarkable career. The actress's most recent roles were in Made in Heaven 2 and The...
Wonderful! THIS actress started in a coffee shop, Turned down a Salman Khan film at 16, and became a superstar with one movie
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, big films are typically the first to introduce star kids to the public. Veteran producers and...
Must Read! Top 10 Remarkable Indian Web Series Actresses Who Captivate Audiences
MUMBAI: Delve into our meticulously curated selection of the finest Indian web series actresses, each leaving an...
Recent Stories
Amitabh
What! The Surprising Choice Before Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay: Dharmendra's Revelation
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Amitabh
What! The Surprising Choice Before Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay: Dharmendra's Revelation
Sandeep
What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur; Says ‘You will feel like puking’
Sobhita Dhulipala
Exhilarating! Sobhita Dhulipala candidly talks about her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man; Says ‘It’s going to be a sensory feast’
Salman Khan
Wonderful! THIS actress started in a coffee shop, Turned down a Salman Khan film at 16, and became a superstar with one movie
Barkha
Incredible! Barkha Madan’s journey from acting to becoming a Nun and more; Details inside!
Shraddha Kapoor
Fascinating! Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS exciting film ventures post-Stree 2; Including mythological and time travel genres