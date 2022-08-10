WHAT! Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s statement about being cornered in the industry, “Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her”

Priyanka Chopra’s statement on being cornered in the industry has shocked one and all. Kangana Ranaut, who has always spoken about the groupism in Bollywood, has come out in support of Priyanka.
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actresses we have in the Indian cinema and she has also left a strong mark internationally with her shows and movies. Well, the actress has made it to the headlines because of a statement that she gave during a podcast.

On the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, PeeCee opened up about why she decided to have a career in the US. The actress stated, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Kangana Ranaut, who has always spoken about the groupism in Bollywood, has come out in support of Priyanka. Kangana tweeted, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

She further wrote, “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India. This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders.”

While Priyanka has never spoken up about it earlier, this is the first time the actress has finally broken her silence.

Currently, while she has a couple of international projects lined up, when it comes to Bollywood, she only has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty which has been postponed.

