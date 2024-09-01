What! Kangana Ranaut's Scripted Vision for Bilkis Bano Tale Hits Roadblock with Streaming Platforms

MUMBAI: Renowned for her outspoken views, Kangana Ranaut responded to a user's query about narrating Bilkis Bano's powerful story through cinema. Kangana revealed her longstanding desire to create a compelling film on the subject and disclosed that she had diligently researched and crafted the script over a three-year span.

Despite her passion and readiness to bring Bilkis Bano's narrative to life, Kangana Ranaut expressed her frustration with the lack of support from major studios and OTT platforms. In a tweet, she shared, "I want to make that story, I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years. But Netflix, Prime Video, and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines; they don't do so-called politically motivated films."

Also Read: Wow! Kangana Ranaut Offers a Glimpse of the Divine: Vintage Door and Intricate Details in Her Manali Home Temple

Kangana further highlighted the challenges she faced with JioCinema, citing that they declined collaboration due to her political affiliations, and Zee, undergoing a merger, presented additional obstacles. This revelation came as a response to a user's query regarding Kangana's interest in portraying Bilkis Bano's story in a powerful cinematic representation, encompassing themes of feminism and humanity.

In recent times, Kangana Ranaut has been candid about her discontent with the audience's preference for what she perceives as films promoting negativity towards women. She expressed disappointment with the response to her film Tejas and hinted at a potential shift in her career focus in the coming years.

As Kangana's scripted vision encounters roadblocks in the digital realm, the fate of her ambitious project remains uncertain, underscoring the challenges artists face in bringing politically charged narratives to mainstream platforms.

Also Read:Must Read! Kangana Ranaut gears up for three releases in three months – Deets India

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: The Hindustan Times