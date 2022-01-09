WHAT! Kapil Sharma and some other ace celebrities have baffled their fans with the announcement of a new project, Check it out

MUMBAI: Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek confirms his return to the show? Read to know more

Kapil Sharma is soon going to be on the small screen with the next season of his successful comedy show- The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. He is returning with his team and promises a wholesome dose of entertainment.

Now, the comedian took to his social media and blessed the audience with the announcement of an upcoming project. The project is titled, ‘Mega Blockbuster’ and he dropped the first poster to it and the trailer is said to launch on Sept. 4.

What’s amusing is that similar posters were shared by Rashmika Mandana, Trisha Krishnan and Karthi as well. Now, the fans are left wondering about this mystery project. Sharing the announcement, Kapil Sharma conveyed that it was for his fans.

He captioned the post as, “Yeh waali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aye. #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster (This one is for my fans. Hope you all like it)”

The surprise is that besides Kapil Sharma, cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Rashmika Mandana, Trisha Krishnan and Karthi have also shared similar posters from the same collaboration. After Kapil announced this, fans went gaga thinking it was an upcoming film but now there are multiple speculations going on around these posters.

