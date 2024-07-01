What! Karan Johar reveals he has paid people to speak positively about his films

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most loved and popular filmmakers of the country. His films have a certain magnitude and aura about them that speaks to the masses as well as classes. His films have been loved by people of all ages and cultures. The filmmaker has now spoken about not shying away from even paying people to speak good things about his movie at times.

He told a news portal, “If you notice, those people who do those vox pops outside cinemas, the ones who are walking up to talk are all wanting to say the most sensational things. The real audience has slipped out and gone away. But some people are giving loud reactions because they want to go viral. Now, to go viral, they’re f*****g us.’

He added, “But sometimes, we also as PR send our own people to praise the film, that also happens.” elaborating he said, “See, sometimes you’re also struggling to make a mark. As a producer, you will make every last-ditch attempt to make your film be heard. So, while I may critique criticism, I’m also riding on their backs when they praise a film… I change with every film. Some films work on their own, so I can take the high ground and stay quiet. Some films are average, so we need to give the impression that they’re doing better than they actually are.”

Karan concluded, “It’s the middle order film that you have to fight for, that you have to create an aura and energy around… It’s a very interesting exercise.”

Credit-IndianExpress