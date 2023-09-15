What! Karan Johar spills the beans on his inspiration behind his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “there was an incident that happened in my family…”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won over reviewers and audiences with its contemporary perspective on relationships and families. It also has Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.
MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a recent love comedy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was a huge box office hit and a commercial success. After over 7 years, the movie marked director Karan Johar's return to the director's chair. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won over reviewers and audiences with its contemporary perspective on relationships and families. It also has Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Karan has now spilled the beans on what inspired him behind the film’s story. He told a news portal, “I remember there was an incident that happened in my family where a member of my family had dementia and he had gone back into his past love. Only thing is he was a married man and he kept taking the name of this one lady who happened to be his family member as well… It was a scandal and then the truth came out that he was actually having an affair. It was only that he was talking about the relationship at age 80 and the lady who he was having an affair with was age 84 at that time. And his wife is 79. There was drama happening in and around this situation... and I remember instead of feeling terrible for what was happening between these three people at an average age of 82... I was like wow!”

For me, I am so obsessed with infidelity. I made a movie on it and I remember someone telling me, 'Why are you endorsing infidelity?' and I am like, 'You cannot endorse something that has already sold out!' Just emotionally speaking, I am always intrigued by the idea of infidelity and how it can be a reality. That's what. There's no age for love”, referring to his Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. 

The movie starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and made over Rs 350 crore globally. The movie is currently accessible on Amazon Prime Video, a digital streaming service.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- HindustanTimes

