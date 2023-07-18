What! Karan Johar takes a dig at Merry Christmas makers? Says “calling us a fraternity is futile”

Filmmaker Karan Johar might not be too happy with this announcement as his film Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani will also be releasing on the same date and they will be clashing at the box office.
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas was announced a couple of years ago. The film was supposed to mark Vijay’s Hindi film debut, but as the release date was pushed a couple of times, now Jawan will be his Hindi debut. However, now, the makers of Merry Christmas have announced the official release date of the movie. The movie will hit the big screens on 15th December 2023.

Filmmaker Karan Johar might not be too happy with this announcement as his film Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani will also be releasing on the same date and they will be clashing at the box office. His cryptic post might be a sign of his disappointment. He took to his social media page and wrote, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile.”

Recently sharing the new poster of Merry Christmas, actress Katrina wrote, “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023.”

Meanwhile sharing the new release date of Yodha, Dharma Productions wrote, “Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles.”

Merry Christmas also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in the Hindi version, while in the Tamil version, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams will be reprising the same roles.

