What! Kareena Kapoor Khan once said, “Everyone knows Saif is a ladies' man, I was quite petrified getting into a relationship with him”

MUMBAI : Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the power couple of the film industry. They set couple goals with their lovely vacation pictures and how fondly they speak about each other after 10 years of marriage. The couple however have had their share of relationships. Saif has even been married once to actress Amrita Singh. And they have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

During a show earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Kareena if she would want to know about Saif’s past and she replied, “Yes, of course. Considering the casanova that he was. The whole world knows that. Of course, I mean I was also quite petrified that I was getting into a relationship with Saif Ali Khan. Everyone knows he is a ladies' man. But Saif has changed.”

Kareena also said that knowing about the women in his life she was “happy as well as shocked”. Before dating Kareena, Saif was in a relationship with model Rosa Catalano for three years until they called it quits.

Saif and Kareena have two children Taimur and Jehangir. The couple have worked together in movies like LOC Kargil, Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film and later make her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X remake on Netflix.

Saif will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Credit-hindustantimes