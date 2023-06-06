What! Kareena Kapoor Khan once took a dig at Vidya Balan, said “fat is not sexy”

Kareena is also one who can call a spade a spade. Did you know, once the Omkara actress took a dig at Vidya Balan and body shamed her?
MUMBAI :Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest Hindi film actresses we have in the industry today. From playing a docile wife, to a gutsy bold girl, she has played almost every kind of role that there is to offer. She has played every character with aplomb and proven that talent reigns supreme. Kareena has defined what it means to be a wholesome and pathbreaking actress who can also juggle motherhood with ease.

Also Read- What! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a no makeup look, netizens age shame her saying “Omg iska face kaisa ho gaya hai”

Kareena is also one who can call a spade a spade. Did you know, once the Omkara actress took a dig at Vidya Balan and body shamed her? In an old interview around the time of her film Tashan’s release, Kareena had said, “Being fat is not s*xy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is s*xy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn’t want to be thin is talking nonsense. It’s every girl’s dream. It may be a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don’t want to look plump or fat!”

And that’s not all. Once on the talk show Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar asked bebo if she woke up as Vidya Balan one day what would she do? The Udta Punjab actress replied, “I would feel dirty!” Vidya later reacted to Kareena’s comments and said, “It can’t get dirtier than ‘The Dirty Picture’. They could make a ‘Heroine’, but no one will be able to make ‘The Dirty Picture.”

Also Read :Vidya Balan returns to theatres leading a powerful ensemble cast in the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’

