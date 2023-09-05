What! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a no makeup look, netizens age shame her saying “Omg iska face kaisa ho gaya hai”

The actress also has a massive fan following and whatever she shares on her social media page becomes the talk of town in no time.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a no makeup look

MUMBAI :Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest Bollywood actresses we have in the industry today. She has created a benchmark for other actresses of her generation and the present where some still recreate her iconic characters and dialogues. Her screen presence and vibrant persona has earned her millions of fans. The actress also has a massive fan following and whatever she shares on her social media page becomes the talk of town in no time.

Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared a delightful picture of herself where she is looking raw, unfiltered and sans makeup. Now, her ardent fans were in love with her natural beauty but there were many who didn’t let go of the chance to troll her.

One netizen wrote, “Omg iska face kaisa ho gaya hai”, another wrote, “Budhi ho gai”, another wrote, “iske face ko kya hogya hai ajeeb sa lag rha” one wrote, “Tiger shroff lg rhi ho”.

While there are many that seem to be age shaming her her fans were gracious and loved her pic. One wrote, “Duniya ki sabse khoobsurat ladki” another fan wrote, “Epitome of natural beauty” one wrote, “So Beautiful..So [email protected]@kareenakapoorkhan..”

Check out the post here;


What did you think of Kareena’s picture?

Tell us in the comments below.

Previously speaking to a news portal about aging, Kareena said, “In our society, we are still battling this (attitude). This is only natural that we grow old. And it’s fine. You are as old as you look. And we look fantastic. We are all in our 40s. But I am never running away from the fact that I’m 42. I don’t think I felt better or looked better. Sometimes, I look at the 20-year-olds and think I don’t want to be in my 20s. I don’t want the pressure of looking good and finding success. As long as you are happy with what you do, that’s all that matters”

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X and later in The Crew.


