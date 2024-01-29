What! Kareena Kapoor responds firmly to troll criticizing Saif's approval of her bikini choices; Netizens react!

MUMBAI: Among the most gifted actresses in Bollywood is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Because of her exceptional beauty, acting prowess, fearless demeanor, and other qualities, the diva never passes up the opportunity to win over her followers' hearts. In addition to her grace and beauty, the diva has a knack for winning people over with honest responses. In her private life, Kareena is wed to Saif Ali Khan; together, they're a lovely couple.

Without a doubt, Kareena and Saif give us hope for love once more, and the way they encourage one another is one of the greatest couple goals ever. An old video of Kareena that went viral lately showed her responding sassily to a troll who asked if Saif had stopped her from wearing a bikini.

A vintage interview clip featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arbaaz Khan went viral recently on Reddit, a discussion forum. Kareena looked amazing in the video as she slid into a graphic printed shirt with a powder blue tint and matched it with flared jeans. Her open hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, and black pumps gave her a starry appearance. Kareena is seen in the video reading aloud a troll's hurtful remark, "Go to hell Saif Ali Khan, you not a shame to let your wife wearing bkini."

Following the troll's hurtful remark, Kareena Kapoor Khan responded by telling him/her that Saif wouldn't be the one who stopped her from wearing a bikini. The actress also mentioned that her marriage is not the type in which her spouse would confront her about anything in her life, including her fashion choices. Kareena also mentioned how responsible their relationship is, and how her husband believes in her. With a cheeky reply, the actress went on to say that there's clearly a reason why she's wearing a bikini.

Kareena said, "Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini anyway because I don't think my relationship is such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such a thing or what I don't think so at all. We share a very responsible relationship, and he trusts me and whether I am wearing a bikini obviously there's a reason why I am wearing it. I am taking a dip."

Netizens immediately began flooding the comment section with their thoughts as soon as the video got viral. One commenter commented on the video, saying, "Kareena loves and respects Saif a lot but at the end of the day she is her own person. She won't let anyone dictate her choices in life. She didn't even let her mother do that. This is the healthy way. We should respect the boundaries of our partners and handle things responsibly."

"Saif is not "wipe it off" or "take it off" kind of guy, Some fools think this means love or care." wrote another person. A third comment says,"Perfectly answered. Also she looks so gorgeous!"

Kareena delivered them a heartfelt video greeting after Saif Ali Khan's performance with Sharmila Tagore on Koffee With Karan 8. Kareena also mentioned in the video how she first saw Saif sitting shirtless on top of a vanity truck in Ladhak and how it made her go, "Oh my god." This is how she fell in love.

