What! Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan felt awkward as he was clicked at the airport, have a look at the video

MUMBAI: Actress Karisma Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have since 90s, how can we forget some beautiful movies and characters coming from the side of the actress special during 90s and creating a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

No doubt the actressi s less to be seen in movies now but the fans always looks forward to see more of the actress on social media. Having said that this latest video of actress Karisma Kapoor along with her son Kiaan is getting viral all over the internet.

As we can see this video access Karisma Kapoor is looking very beautiful as she was clicked at the airport along with her son Kiaan, on the other hand her son Kiaan was feeling little awkward and he was running away from the cameras.

Also read Wow! Agneepath director Karan Malhotra to direct the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kkrish 4

Well, what could be the reason that Kiaan was running away from the camera but no doubt he is looking very handsome and we look forward to see some more amazing clicks of mother and son in the coming days.

Indeed, we miss the actress Karisma Kapoor in movies and what are your views on this video do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Must Read! Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s fans have come to her rescue on social media