What! Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar to reunite for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 without Ananya Panday?

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan-led 2019 romantic comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh was declared a blockbuster at the box office. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

The film that followed the story of a married man, Chintu Tyagi, essayed by Aaryan, who falls for another woman and the chaos that ensues after his extra-marital affair, Pati Patni Aur Woh, was well appreciated by the audience.

While Pednekar played Aaryan’s on-screen wife, Panday played the role of his extra-marital partner in the film. Now, after two years of its release, a media report claims that a sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh is in the making.

As per an exclusive scoop by IndiaToday.in, the sequel to the 2019 Kartik Aaryan-starrer, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, is around the corner. According to a source close to the news portal, the script for the sequel is currently in progress.

However, the source also revealed that Ananya Panday won’t be a part of the upcoming sequel and some other female actor will step into Ananya’s shoes to play Kartik’s ‘Woh’ in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.

Spilling beans about the same, the source informed, “Kartik and Bhumi will reunite for the sequel of Pati Patni Aur Woh.' However, Ananya will not be returning, as the role of 'woh' in the film will undergo a change this time.

The team is presently exploring options to cast another actress.” The report also claimed that the film is expected to go on the floor early next year, i.e. in 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The sequel to the 2019 superhit comedy, Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2 is releasing this Friday, August 25. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan’s professional front, the actor is currently shooting for his much-awaited next, Chandu Champion. Chandu Champion is reportedly a sports drama which is helmed by Kabir Khan.

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the highly anticipated chick-flick, Thank You For Coming, alongside actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill and social media stars like Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

