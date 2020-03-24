This is what Kartik Aaryan did during Janata Curfew

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan gave a quirky twist to cheering and clapping for the ones who are serving during the coronavirus crisis.
In his Instagram post, Kartik can be seen beating a plate and also wearing a pan on his head.
He captioned the image: "#TaaliBajaoThaliBajao It's DIVINE. It's MAGIC.With everyone coming together, the ENERGY is through the roof!! We all Salute the Selfless Heroes !! Thank you @narendramodi sir for bringing the country together in this way!! #JantaCurfew. CoronaStopKaroNa."
His photograph became an instant hit as it got over 1.8 million likes on the photo-sharing website.
His "Pati Patni Aur Woh" co-star Bhumi Pednekar commented: "Aww" with a heart emoji.
Kartik's fans too loved his quirky idea.
One wrote: "Yaar ye to thaali bajate hue bhi handsome dikhta hai."
Another recalled Kartik's character, Chintu Tyagi, in "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and commented: "Are Chintu Tyagi ji... Badhiya".
A third user said: "This made my day".
On the acting front, Kartik will be seen in the second instalment of the 2007 Akshay Kumar hit, "Bhool Bhulaiyya".
