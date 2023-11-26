What! Kartik Aaryan reveals his mom still gives him pocket money, netizens take a nasty dig at the actor

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his last release Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans are waiting for his next movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Surprisingly Kartik once said that he does not know how much money he has as his mother handles his finances. He said that he does not know how to check his balance and his mother gives him monthly pocket money. He stated, “My mother handles my money. I don’t know how much money there is in my account or if there is any money or not.”

The Lukka Chuppi actor once said, “I wanted to buy a car on my birthday but mummy refused, saying that there is no money. She said maybe next year or sometime later, but, ‘Abhi nahi le sakte'. I have no option but to believe what my mother tells him, because I don’t even know where to check how much money I have, I don’t know kaunsa account hai.”

Kartik reveals that he also gets angry at his mom’s restrictions on his spending, saying, “Sometimes I get angry also, ki aap kisi bhi cheez mein allow nahi karte ho. It’s not just about a car, it’s even for smaller things like my restaurant bills. If my bill is too high, she would call and ask, ‘Itna khaana kaise khaaya jab diet pe ho?”

He further adds that he gets an allowance from his mom, “She just doesn’t want me to get spoilt. She thinks I can still get spoilt. I have lived my life where I spent more than my earnings. So, I think she is used to that idea and she doesn’t like it. She has decided isko pocket money mein hi rakho, usme sudhra rahega.”

As his interview went viral, netizens were quite amused. Check out their reactions below;

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

