What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more

Although actor Kartik Aaryan was not present in the birthday celebration of Karan Johar netizens were really missing the actor, check out the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 14:36
movie_image: 
What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more

MUMBAI: Kartik Aryan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Bollywood industry, the actor with his amazing acting contribution has been winning the hearts of the fans and no doubt he is one such actor which has the capacity to pull the audience towards the cinema halls for his movie and the proof is recently released Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

No doubt over the period of time the actor Kartik Aaryan has proved himself to be one of the versatile actors, and recently we have seen the entire Bollywood was present in the birthday celebration of the filmmaker Karan Johar, pictures and videos of which hare getting viral all over the internet, we have seen celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and others others were attending the bash.

But the fans all over are saying that the actor Kartik Aaryan is missing from the party, the real talent and check out the coming  from the side of netizens.

ALSO READ – (OMG! Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, and others who were not present at Karan Johar’s birthday bash)

As we all know the conflict between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar with regard to the movie Dostana 2, no doubt the actor will now be not working with Karan Johar and Dharma Production but the fans were missing the actor Kartik Aryan from the birthday bash.

What are your views on these comments of netizens missing the actor Kartik Aaryan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Ananya Panday gets massively trolled on her backless dress, Netizens are calling her 2nd Urfi Javed)

Kartik Aryan Karan Johar Karan Johar Birthday nepo kid Shanaya Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 14:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Evil! Revati doesn’t care about Ruhi’s life, tries to stop RuSha from admitting Ruhi to hospital
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Yeh Hai Chahatein makers exposing DRUGS to kids in the latest storyline is the most pathetic track ever witnessed in a TV show
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is successfully running on small screens for a long time now. The popular...
OMG! Malaika Arora wears PLATFORM PUMPS worth Rs. 165,400, Check out the price she paid to dazzle in Kjo's birthday bash
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. From Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan,...
Exclusive! My personal favourite is Golu Singh from Mere Angne Mein: Sasural Genda Phool 2’s Ishaan Singh Manhas
MUMBAI: Ishaan Singh Manhas is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in telly town. He was last seen in Jay...
EXCLUSIVE! Dhappa actress Maleeka R Ghai bags Atrangii channel's upcoming crime-based show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Vibhu...
KYA BAAT HAIN! Kanika Mann shares her health update with fans after being unwell ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 launch and we can't keep calm
MUMBAI: Kanika Mann who became a household name for her show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is currently in the news for...
Recent Stories
What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more
What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more
Latest Video