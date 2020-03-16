What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more

MUMBAI: Kartik Aryan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Bollywood industry, the actor with his amazing acting contribution has been winning the hearts of the fans and no doubt he is one such actor which has the capacity to pull the audience towards the cinema halls for his movie and the proof is recently released Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

No doubt over the period of time the actor Kartik Aaryan has proved himself to be one of the versatile actors, and recently we have seen the entire Bollywood was present in the birthday celebration of the filmmaker Karan Johar, pictures and videos of which hare getting viral all over the internet, we have seen celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and others others were attending the bash.

But the fans all over are saying that the actor Kartik Aaryan is missing from the party, the real talent and check out the coming from the side of netizens.

As we all know the conflict between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar with regard to the movie Dostana 2, no doubt the actor will now be not working with Karan Johar and Dharma Production but the fans were missing the actor Kartik Aryan from the birthday bash.

