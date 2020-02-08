News

This is what Kartik had to say about Shehnaaz’s love for him

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
08 Feb 2020 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and a potential winner of the show.

The bubbly Shehnaaz is known to entertain the audience and is the only contestant to get along with everyone in the house. She is also known for her relationship with Siddarth Shukla.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, whenever any Bollywood celebrity came, they always said that their favourite is Shehnaaz.

When Kartik and Sara had come to grace the show and to promote their movie Love Aaj Kal, Shehnaaz expressed her love to Kartik and also gifted him a painting of his that she made as part of a task.

Today, during a media interaction, when Kartik was asked how does he feel with so much Shehnaaz love coming his way, Kartik said that he is overwhelmed with the love he got from Shehnaaz.

He further said that Shehnaaz is a very direct person and what she feels is what she speaks. He shared the painting on his story as a way of gratitude to her and he hopes that she wins the show.

There is no doubt that Shehnaaz has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

 

Tags Bigg Boss 13 Kartik Shehnaaz Bollywood Love Aaj Kal Instagram TellyChakkar

