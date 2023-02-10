What! Kate Middleton decides to step away from playing a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William, here's what the experts say

MUMBAI: The rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the British royal family has been a topic of significant interest and speculation. Recently, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared her perspective claimed to the British tabloid OK! magazine on the situation, suggesting that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, may be unwilling to mend the strained relationship.

According to Jennie Bond, Kate Middleton has been deeply affected by the actions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they stepped away from their royal duties. She expressed that Kate was "hurt and insulted" by their conduct, to the extent that she has "closed her mind" to the possibility of reconciliation.

Also read - Recalling her 'Suits' days, Meghan opens up on her struggles, insecurities

Bond further pointed out that Kate, coming from a close-knit and happy family, finds it challenging to comprehend how family members can become estranged.

Bond's statement sheds light on Kate's initial hope for reconciliation. Following Prince Philip's funeral, there were glimpses of Kate engaging with Harry and encouraging William to do the same.

However, Bond asserted that these efforts ultimately proved futile. She mentioned, "In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral. There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play."

Jennie Bond emphasized that Kate Middleton and Prince William form a formidable and united team. Together, they have made the decision to accept that the rift with Prince Harry may not be repaired anytime soon. This resolute stance, as per Bond, reflects their commitment to moving forward with their lives.

Another royal expert, Katie Nicholl, provided additional insights into the breakdown of the relationship between the so-called "Fab Four."

She highlighted how Harry's "snide remarks" about Kate in his memoir, "Spare," played a pivotal role in the deterioration of their bond. According to Nicholl, this departure from the royal family's tradition of maintaining silence on family matters had a profound impact.

Nicholl commented, "While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there's been a complete breakdown of that relationship." She speculated that Kate's response was not one of anger but rather profound disappointment, hurt, and a sense of being let down.

Kate had no opportunity to defend herself against the remarks made by Harry in his book.“There is a severe lack of trust, and they don’t want the conversation repeated to anyone,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News on Sept. 7

Also read -Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's 'Archewell Audio Prod.' company to merge with Spotify, READ

Nicholl further suggested that Prince William was "very angry" with his younger brother for involving Kate in the contentious narrative. Kate, who had acted as a peacekeeper in the past, had a distressing experience being dragged into the public feud. This turn of events infuriated William, who was keen on maintaining family unity.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

