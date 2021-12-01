WHAT! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal asked guests to sign a non-disclosure agreement?

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular divas in B-town. With her hard work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal too is one of the most popular actors in the industry. The actor, who has been a part of several critically acclaimed films, has a huge fan following. The two are all set to tie the knot soon, but it seems their wedding is turning out to be a never seen or heard before affair.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif give out new guidelines for guests attending their MARRIAGE keeping in mind the Omicron wave!

However, there has been no confirmation from the stars themselves that they are a couple or that they are so much in love that they have decided to spend the rest of their lives together. While fans wait for VicKat to come out in the open, it may not happen until they do get married on December 9. In fact, they are laying down so many conditions for their guests that it is turning out to be a nightmare. An industry insider who is on the guest list has revealed that every day there is a new condition or a rule that is sent their way by the team coordinating the couple’s wedding. The guest said, “I don’t know if it is their team that is hyperventilating about it all of it is the couple themselves who are getting a little too private with their wedding. Each new day brings a brand new condition that makes you fit to attend the wedding. It is a wedding for God’s sake, not a State secret that needs so much guarding.” Further, the guest revealed that some of the conditions are downright offensive and insulting. “If you cannot trust your guests enough, and want them to abide by this and that, why even invite them?.”

According to a latest report on India Today, the couple have set down a fresh SOP has been laid down for all guests where they have been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) which bars them from talking about their attendance at the wedding, taking any pictures or videos or posting them on social media, sharing wedding venue details, no using phone while at the wedding venue, not take pictures or videos while at the wedding.

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Wow! Meet Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's families

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE