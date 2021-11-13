What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to have a DESTINATION WEDDING in Rajasthan?

MUMBAI: Out of the many Bollywood celebrities in talks to get married, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has been making quite a strong buzz now.

Several reports suggested Kat and Vicky were looking forward to host a 'December Wedding', which left the fan clubs in a tizzy.

Now, a recent report suggests that the wedding preparations are in full swing. The buzz is after finalising their wedding venue, the couple has now reportedly sent their respective teams to do the recce and make the necessary arrangements for the guests at the wedding in Rajasthan.

The report also suggests that a 10-member team was sent by Vicky and Katrina on Tuesday to the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district to monitor the arrangements done by the hotel officials. The hotels are booked from December 7-12 and many event companies have been asked to team up to handle the big fat Indian wedding, added the report.

Work-wise, Katrina was recently seen in her latest release Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar as the male lead. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in a Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham. He has been garnering applause and praise for his stellar act in the movie.

