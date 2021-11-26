WHAT! Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal’s wedding FAKE propaganda….?

MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumors were doing rounds for some time now. From their wedding venue, wedding outfits to the cost of Katrina's Mehendi - everything is being discussed. The rumors around the guest list of this celebrity wedding are all creating a lot of buzz. But here comes the grand twist. Vicky Kaushal's cousin has set the record straight and stated that no wedding is happening.

As per Dainik Bhaskar’s reports, the actor's sister confirmed that Vicky Kaushal is not getting married to Katrina Kaif. She reportedly said that she spoke to her brother who then informed her that no wedding is on the cards. She called all the rumors around Victrina's wedding fake which have been spread by the media. She however denied adding more to it and didn't comment any further.

Well, this bit of news will surely come as a shocker to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's fans who are desperately waiting to see them in the bride and groom avatar. Well, it also remains to be seen if this is the way Kat and Vicky have chosen to keep their wedding saga hidden.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that their wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan between December 7 to December 9. It is being rumored that the couple has put a strict rule of 'no phones allowed' at their wedding. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, a rumored guest list of their wedding is all making it to the headlines.

Credit: Bollywood life/Dainik Bhaskar



