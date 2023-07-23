What! Kiara Advani opens up about her audition for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is the star of the hour. The actress is riding on the wave of her back-to-back hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. In a recent interview, Kiara Advani revealed that she once auditioned for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha several years ago.

Also read - Wow! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jet off from city as the latter's birthday week begins

She shared that she was not aware that she was auditioning for Laal Singh Chaddha at the time and confessed that she was “terrible”.

Sharing the information, Kiara Advani also looked towards her team for a quick confirmation. The team, however, refused to respond to which Kiara Advani said laughing, “They don't want to say anything, I don't know why.” Laal Singh Chaddha was also the first film that Kareena Kapoor auditioned for.

Kiara Advani made the revelation when asked if she was open to giving auditions for projects. “Casting is such an important part of filmmaking because the right cast can add so much more value to the film. It's not about, ‘who's the better actor'. It is about, ‘Who fits the part',” Kiara Advani said, adding, “It's absolutely wonderful to audition, great to know if you are suited for the par.”

In the same interview, Kiara Advani also shared her perspective on her growth as an actress over the years, stating that she is aware of her capabilities and what she can contribute.

However, she also expressed her desire to continue pushing herself to new limits. Kiara Advani mentioned that Sidharth, her partner, has been a supportive presence in her life, encouraging her to explore her full potential.

According to her, Sidharth has advised her not to restrict herself and to pursue whatever endeavours she wishes to undertake while helping her remain calm.

Also read -Exciting! Kiara Advani to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - NDTV



