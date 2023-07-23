What! Kiara Advani opens up about her audition for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

In a recent interview, Kiara Advani revealed that she once auditioned for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha several years ago. She shared that she was not aware that she was auditioning for that particular film at the time.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 14:00
movie_image: 
KIARA ADVANI

MUMBAI:     Kiara Advani is the star of the hour. The actress is riding on the wave of her back-to-back hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. In a recent interview, Kiara Advani revealed that she once auditioned for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha several years ago. 

Also read - Wow! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jet off from city as the latter's birthday week begins

She shared that she was not aware that she was auditioning for Laal Singh Chaddha at the time and confessed that she was “terrible”. 

Sharing the information, Kiara Advani also looked towards her team for a quick confirmation. The team, however, refused to respond to which Kiara Advani said laughing, “They don't want to say anything, I don't know why.” Laal Singh Chaddha was also the first film that Kareena Kapoor auditioned for.

Kiara Advani made the revelation when asked if she was open to giving auditions for projects. “Casting is such an important part of filmmaking because the right cast can add so much more value to the film. It's not about, ‘who's the better actor'. It is about, ‘Who fits the part',” Kiara Advani said, adding, “It's absolutely wonderful to audition, great to know if you are suited for the par.”

In the same interview, Kiara Advani also shared her perspective on her growth as an actress over the years, stating that she is aware of her capabilities and what she can contribute.

However, she also expressed her desire to continue pushing herself to new limits. Kiara Advani mentioned that Sidharth, her partner, has been a supportive presence in her life, encouraging her to explore her full potential.

According to her, Sidharth has advised her not to restrict herself and to pursue whatever endeavours she wishes to undertake while helping her remain calm.

Also read -Exciting! Kiara Advani to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - NDTV 


 

Kiara Advani Kareena Kapoor Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Sidharth Malhotra Aamir Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Dimpy Ganguly reveals how she cut ties with everyone to heal after divorce with Rahul Mahajan
MUMBAI :Dimpy Ganguly rose to fame with the reality show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaayega where she won the show and married...
Whoa! From swanky cars to multiple income sources, here’s the net worth of Tarla actress Huma Qureshi
MUMBAI :Actress Huma Qureshi has had a professionally fulfilling year so far with diverse roles at her disposal. While...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Whoa! Abhishek Mallan’s earnings on the show so far are equal to Pooja Bhatt’s income, read on to know more
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s been declared as the blockbuster of all seasons....
Afreen Alvi talks about career and success!
MUMBAI: Shubh Laabh actress Afreen Alvi says that hard work and a goal ahead is what gets things moving in her life....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Fight for rights! Sahiba exposes Inderpal’s truth, wants to fight for Simran
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
What! Kiara Advani opens up about her audition for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
MUMBAI:     Kiara Advani is the star of the hour. The actress is riding on the wave of her back-to-back hits such as...
Recent Stories
here’s the net worth of Tarla actress Huma Qureshi
Whoa! From swanky cars to multiple income sources, here’s the net worth of Tarla actress Huma Qureshi
Latest Video
Related Stories
here’s the net worth of Tarla actress Huma Qureshi
Whoa! From swanky cars to multiple income sources, here’s the net worth of Tarla actress Huma Qureshi
take a look
Aww! Fans spot Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's unseen mushy picture in their Mumbai home, take a look
calls the experience 'surreal'
Wow! Ranveer Singh opens up about working with Dharmendra, calls the experience 'surreal'
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA
Aww! This is how Sidharth Malhotra helped wife Kaira Advani deal with negativity post the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Jeetendra
What! When Jeetendra locked Sridevi and Jaya Prada in a room to sought out their feud; read to know what happened when he opened the door an hour later
call her “regressive
What! Netizens unhappy with Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her video goes viral; call her “regressive”