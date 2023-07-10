What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage

In the movie, their chemistry was loved by one and all, and after looking at their off screen chemistry, it was kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship. The couple have a massive fan following who love seeing them together at events.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 18:30
movie_image: 
Sidharth

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally married! The reports of the couple being in a relationship started doing rounds when they started shooting for their film Shershaah. In the movie, their chemistry was loved by one and all, and after looking at their off screen chemistry, it was kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship. The couple have a massive fan following who love seeing them together at events. 

Also Read-Just Married! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share beautiful wedding pictures

Speaking about keeping their relationship under wraps, Kiara said, “Before we were married, it was an issue because we wanted to protect our relationship. We are both self-made actors and have earned our spaces in the industry on our own. It’s something that we’ve put so much hard work into that we would not want it to be taken away by having the focus shift to our personal lives.”

Speaking of their union, Kiara said, “But, yes, it was a beautiful union, and, of course, we wanted to share it with everybody. We are public figures, and a certain inquisitiveness comes with it – which is fine. It’s even sweet. But it cannot take away from our work. We are actors first and that’s what we want to be known for.”

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in 2021 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Also Read-This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodShaadis 


 

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shershaah Karan Johar Shahid Kapoor Juhi Chawla Yodha RC15 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 18:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Excellent! From Priyanka Chopra to Rani Mukerji: Have a look at Bollywood actresses who portrayed Police officers on screen before Deepika Padukone in 'Singham Again
MUMBAI: The flexibility of the Indian entertainment industry has long been known. It not only creates a wide range of...
Surprising! Jyothika reveals why she accepted Suriya’s proposal after a month; Says 'I had earned all the money I needed'
MUMBAI: On Wednesday, popular actress Jyothika turns 45 years old. Suriya is an actor, and the Tamil actress is married...
Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal calls Khanzaadi friends!
MUMBAI: Soniya Bansal is surely making her mark in Bigg Boss 17 and how! The actress is not scared to speak her mind...
Exclusive! Faltu fame Saloni Sandhu roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that Star...
Exclusive! Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon fame Sikandar Kharbanda approached for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that Star...
Amazing! Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about shooting the intimate sequence in the film; Says ‘and I was fully clothed when I did that scene….’
MUMBAI: The majority of critics and viewers immensely praised the female friend comedy Thank You for Coming, which...
Recent Stories
Priyanka
Excellent! From Priyanka Chopra to Rani Mukerji: Have a look at Bollywood actresses who portrayed Police officers on screen before Deepika Padukone in 'Singham Again
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanka
Excellent! From Priyanka Chopra to Rani Mukerji: Have a look at Bollywood actresses who portrayed Police officers on screen before Deepika Padukone in 'Singham Again
Jyothika
Surprising! Jyothika reveals why she accepted Suriya’s proposal after a month; Says 'I had earned all the money I needed'
Bhumi
Amazing! Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about shooting the intimate sequence in the film; Says ‘and I was fully clothed when I did that scene….’
Shraddha
Inspiring! From UPSC aspirant to India’s leading comedian: Have a look at the journey of a talented comedian, who worked with Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also
Imtiaz
What! Imtiaz Ali reveals he wanted to cast Sunny Deol in Highway and Bobby Deol in Jab We Met, read to know more
Karan
What! Karan Johar makes shocking revelations on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage, Read on to know what he said