What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally married! The reports of the couple being in a relationship started doing rounds when they started shooting for their film Shershaah. In the movie, their chemistry was loved by one and all, and after looking at their off screen chemistry, it was kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship. The couple have a massive fan following who love seeing them together at events.

Also Read-Just Married! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share beautiful wedding pictures

Speaking about keeping their relationship under wraps, Kiara said, “Before we were married, it was an issue because we wanted to protect our relationship. We are both self-made actors and have earned our spaces in the industry on our own. It’s something that we’ve put so much hard work into that we would not want it to be taken away by having the focus shift to our personal lives.”

Speaking of their union, Kiara said, “But, yes, it was a beautiful union, and, of course, we wanted to share it with everybody. We are public figures, and a certain inquisitiveness comes with it – which is fine. It’s even sweet. But it cannot take away from our work. We are actors first and that’s what we want to be known for.”

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in 2021 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Also Read-This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-BollywoodShaadis



