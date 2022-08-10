What! Kriti Sanon reveals that she came home crying after her first photoshoot, says “I believe you learn more from your failures”

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in The Crew co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is amongst the top stars of the industry who has made her mark with her brilliant performances in multiple movies, over the years. She took up challenging roles like that in her 2021 blockbuster release ‘MiMi’ which made her shine in the eyes of audiences and the critics. Unfortunately her last couple of films have not made a mark at the box office, the latest one being Shehzada.

Also Read-Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

Speaking to an entertainment magazine, Kriti spoke about her initial modeling days. She said, “My mother is a professor, and she was the first woman in her family to work. In fact, she completed her PhD while she was pregnant with me. And being the firstborn, sometimes you have to shoulder the responsibility of setting an example. So I have always felt the need to be really good at whatever I do — I think it’s inbuilt. And I am a perfectionist, almost irritatingly so. I remember feeling extremely nervous during my first photoshoot, and I screwed up a little. I came home crying because it bothered me that I didn’t do well. But confidence can be built over time. I believe you learn more from your failures than you ever will from your successes — my mantra is to learn from my mistakes and move forward”

Also Read-Kriti Sanon: I want to shift gears constantly & not stay in a particular zone

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in The Crew co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. Speaking of working in the Rhea Kapoor film, Kriti said, “I am currently shooting for The Crew, which is a very interesting project for me. I am working with two amazing female actors...we generally work with a lot of male actors, but to work with two leading ladies is a dream come true, and it’s a lot of fun.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-HindustanTimes 


 

Kriti Sanon Adipurush Mimi Bachchan Paanday Heropanti Raabta Tiger Shroff Sidharth Shukla Prabhas Akshay Kumar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Sneha Chauhan: I was forced to quit acting and return back before I got this successful show
MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Chauhan, who is currently seen essaying the role of Taashvi in TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, reveals...
EXCLUSIVE! Wage Ki Duniya actress Sumann S Bajaj BAGS Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sony TV...
Super Hot! Here are tiness Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Over the time with her OTT shows and projects actress Harshita Gaur has been grabbing the attention and winning...
Kumkum Bhagya: Woah! Not Ranbir, but Akshay to save Prachi
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Wow! Rishi Kapoor’s fans impressed with this young Uzbekistani look alike after he recreates his song ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahin’
MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors of the Indian film industry. His films like Prem Rog, Amar Akbar...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Wow! Shiv confesses his feelings to Surili; Rudra turns rebellious
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Rishi Kapoor
Wow! Rishi Kapoor’s fans impressed with this young Uzbekistani look alike after he recreates his song ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahin’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rishi Kapoor
Wow! Rishi Kapoor’s fans impressed with this young Uzbekistani look alike after he recreates his song ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahin’
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Interesting! Upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series to release this week: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Asur 2 and more
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana
Inspiring movie on a soldier's bravery, 'Fouja' leaves a mark on Karthik Dammu
Inspiring movie on a soldier's bravery, 'Fouja' leaves a mark on Karthik Dammu
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal shares BTS pictures with Gerard Butler from the sets of 'Kandahar'
nd it was scrapped
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!