What! Kriti Sanon reveals that she came home crying after her first photoshoot, says “I believe you learn more from your failures”

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is amongst the top stars of the industry who has made her mark with her brilliant performances in multiple movies, over the years. She took up challenging roles like that in her 2021 blockbuster release ‘MiMi’ which made her shine in the eyes of audiences and the critics. Unfortunately her last couple of films have not made a mark at the box office, the latest one being Shehzada.

Also Read-Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

Speaking to an entertainment magazine, Kriti spoke about her initial modeling days. She said, “My mother is a professor, and she was the first woman in her family to work. In fact, she completed her PhD while she was pregnant with me. And being the firstborn, sometimes you have to shoulder the responsibility of setting an example. So I have always felt the need to be really good at whatever I do — I think it’s inbuilt. And I am a perfectionist, almost irritatingly so. I remember feeling extremely nervous during my first photoshoot, and I screwed up a little. I came home crying because it bothered me that I didn’t do well. But confidence can be built over time. I believe you learn more from your failures than you ever will from your successes — my mantra is to learn from my mistakes and move forward”

Also Read-Kriti Sanon: I want to shift gears constantly & not stay in a particular zone

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in The Crew co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. Speaking of working in the Rhea Kapoor film, Kriti said, “I am currently shooting for The Crew, which is a very interesting project for me. I am working with two amazing female actors...we generally work with a lot of male actors, but to work with two leading ladies is a dream come true, and it’s a lot of fun.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes



