What! Late Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi refutes claims of Vikas Malu’s wife Saanvi that the Mr. India actor demanded Rs 15 crore from the industrialist

Now as per reports, Satish had attended a Holi party at industrialist Vikas Malu’ farmhouse and thereafter he started feeling uneasy and was taken to Gurugram hospital.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 16:46
movie_image: 
Satish Kaushik

MUMBAI: Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, passed away and this is the news that we woke up to today. It is a heart wrenching loss for the country. He has acted in multiple films and entertained the fans for a long time. Be it cameos or full roles, the actor maintained his screen presence. The actor was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Also Read- Latest Update! Satish Kaushik passes away: the late actor’s body is taken for postmortem

Now as per reports, Satish had attended a Holi party at industrialist Vikas Malu’ farmhouse and thereafter he started feeling uneasy and was taken to Gurugram hospital. Now Saanvi Malu, second wife of Vikas has accused her husband of foul play. 

The cops released a report saying, “In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by the police to record her statement.”

Also Read- RIP! Satish Kaushik passes away following a heart attack at 66

Now, Satish’s wife Shashi has reacted strongly to Saanvi’s allegations and that her late husband and Vikas had no business transactions. She has asked Saanvi to withdraw the case and also said that Vikas is “very rich” and he wouldn't ever need money from Satish.

Satish has confirmed that the post mortem shows that Satish had 98% blockage and no drugs were found in his blood. In a statement she said, “I do not understand why she is trying to defame my husband after his demise. She has some agenda, maybe because she wants money from her husband and she is now involving Satish into this” 

Saanvi had earlier said, “I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji's death. He had come to my husband's farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse. Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India.”

Vikas Malu's second wife Saanvi said that her husband has connections to the underworld with people like Dawood Ibrahim. She also added, "I have images of several people who used to visit our house regularly. Vikas himself told me that Anas, who used to come to our house, is Dawood Ibrahim's son. Mustafa, another person who regularly came to our house, is also Dawood Ibrahim's right-hand man.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-ANInews

Mr India Deewana Mastana Brick Lane Saajan Chale Sasural Govinda Anil Kapoor Roop Ki Rani Choron ka Raja Prem Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain Tere Naam Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 16:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu brings Sai back home?
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Oh No! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav to not let Abhimanyu and Akshara re-unite?
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Whoa! Did Gashmeer Mahajani just hint at his comeback on the Big Screen?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We like to be at the forefront of bringing in...
Sandhya Mridul says, “People kept offering me a sister’s role after Saathiya” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Sandhya Mridul started her acting journey with TV, later she did a few films, and now, she is impressing...
Recent Stories
Sandhya Mridul
Sandhya Mridul says, “People kept offering me a sister’s role after Saathiya” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sandhya Mridul
Sandhya Mridul says, “People kept offering me a sister’s role after Saathiya” – Exclusive
Vedieka Dutt
Sexy! Manto actress Vedieka Dutt looks too hot to handle in these pictures
Dasara
First For Any Pan India film- Dasara featuring Natural Star ‘Nani’ to launch its trailer in the Heartland of India “Lucknow”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Must Read! Oscars 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other bigwigs congratulate RRR and The Elephant Whisperers’ team
Indian attire would have been more effective
Audience Perspective! While Deepika Paudkone looked stunning in the black gown, Indian attire would have been more effective?
RRR star Jr NTR talks about his Indian attire
WOW! Oscars 2023: RRR star Jr NTR talks about his Indian attire; says, “It’s not going to be us walking the carpet, it’s India”