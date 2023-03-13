What! Late Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi refutes claims of Vikas Malu’s wife Saanvi that the Mr. India actor demanded Rs 15 crore from the industrialist

MUMBAI: Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, passed away and this is the news that we woke up to today. It is a heart wrenching loss for the country. He has acted in multiple films and entertained the fans for a long time. Be it cameos or full roles, the actor maintained his screen presence. The actor was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Now as per reports, Satish had attended a Holi party at industrialist Vikas Malu’ farmhouse and thereafter he started feeling uneasy and was taken to Gurugram hospital. Now Saanvi Malu, second wife of Vikas has accused her husband of foul play.

The cops released a report saying, “In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by the police to record her statement.”

Now, Satish’s wife Shashi has reacted strongly to Saanvi’s allegations and that her late husband and Vikas had no business transactions. She has asked Saanvi to withdraw the case and also said that Vikas is “very rich” and he wouldn't ever need money from Satish.

Satish has confirmed that the post mortem shows that Satish had 98% blockage and no drugs were found in his blood. In a statement she said, “I do not understand why she is trying to defame my husband after his demise. She has some agenda, maybe because she wants money from her husband and she is now involving Satish into this”

Saanvi had earlier said, “I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji's death. He had come to my husband's farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse. Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India.”

Vikas Malu's second wife Saanvi said that her husband has connections to the underworld with people like Dawood Ibrahim. She also added, "I have images of several people who used to visit our house regularly. Vikas himself told me that Anas, who used to come to our house, is Dawood Ibrahim's son. Mustafa, another person who regularly came to our house, is also Dawood Ibrahim's right-hand man.”

