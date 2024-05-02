What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion

In a 1994 promotion stunt for the film "Criminal," Mahesh Bhatt faked the death of actress Manisha Koirala, sparking controversy and resulting in FIRs against the filmmaker.
MUMBAI: Poonam Pandey's recent attempt at a publicity stunt by faking her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer has drawn criticism. However, she is not the first Bollywood celebrity to resort to such tactics. In 1994, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt stirred controversy by faking the death of actress Manisha Koirala as part of the promotion for their film "Criminal."

"Criminal," an action-thriller directed by Mahesh Bhatt, featured Manisha Koirala, Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, Nassar, Gulshan Grover, and others. In the film, Manisha's character dies, and to generate buzz for the movie, Mahesh Bhatt allegedly published a newspaper poster with the headline, "Manisha Koirala has died."

This marketing strategy sparked public outrage, leading to the registration of FIRs against Mahesh Bhatt for the controversial promotion stunt.

Fast forward to the present day, Poonam Pandey attempted a similar approach by falsely announcing her own death, citing cervical cancer awareness. The move faced severe backlash, with critics condemning her for the insensitive and distasteful marketing campaign. Despite her subsequent apology and clarification, netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the actress's approach to addressing a serious health issue.

While both instances involve faking a celebrity's death for publicity, the reactions from the public and the industry reveal the changing dynamics of audience response and the need for responsible and sensitive promotion in the entertainment industry.

