What! Mahie Gill is secretly married to actor-entrepreneur Ravi Kesar, shifts base to Goa

The actress who once surprised everyone that she had a 2 and a half year old daughter, has once again made another surprising revelation.
MUMBAI: Mahie Gill has left a mark in the film industry with her impeccable performances. Be it in Dev D or Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster, she has always had a strong screen presence and owned up her character with aplomb. The actress who once surprised everyone that she had a 2 and a half year old daughter, has once again made another surprising revelation.

Mahie has revealed that she has married her long time boyfriend Ravi Kesar who she has been dating for over a decade. The duo along with her daughter Veronica who is now 6 years old have shifted base to Goa. The actress told a news portal “I’m married to him”.

Previously when asked about why she didn’t reveal about her daughter Mahie told a news portal, “There are personal reasons as to why I didn’t post Veronica’s picture on social media. I’m a very private and shy person and there are a lot of things that have happened in my life which has never come out in public”

Further when questioned earlier about marriage, the Dev D actress had said, “Why do I need to get married? I am happy like this (single) and I think one can stay happily unmarried. One can have a family and kids even without a marriage. I do not think we need marriage for kids and a family. Marriage is a beautiful thing but whether or not to go for it, is a personal choice.”

Credit-Hindustantimes

