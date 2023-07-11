What! "Main har shot se pehle Katrina ko call karta tha" Vicky Kaushal

During the trailer event Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal made some hilarious statements, here is what the actor shared
Vicky

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in acting, the actor is the current talk of the town for his movie Sam Bahadur which is all set to hit the big screens, well the trailer of the movie Sam Bahadur is out and it was launched during the press conference which was held in Delhi and was attended by the full cast of the movie.

The actor Vicky Kaushal looks super handsome at the launch and he seen speaking about the movie, there is a statement said by the actor Vicky Kaushal that is gonig viral over where he says, 'Hai shot se pehle, main Katirna ko call karta tha' (Before every shot I used to call Katrina), well the actor said in a joking way he was just kidding, he later said 'aisa nai hai' (that's not true).

Also read - Trailer Out! Vicky Kaushal is sure to leave you awestruck with his performance in Sam Bahadur, check out the trailer review inside

Indeed this shows the love of the actor for his wife and actress Katirna Kaif and this video of the acuter Vicky Kaushal is getting and getting ;lot of love from the fans all over.

We have also seen actress Fatima Sana Shaikh looking stunning at the event, the look of the actress as former Prime Mintier, Indira Ganghi is getting loved from the fans and it is getting viral.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar who co wrote with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies, It stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub.

How did you liked the trailer and how excited are you for the movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Woah! Shanaya Kapoor is the perfect beach baby and these pictures from her Maldives vacation are the proof

