THIS is what Malika Arora Khan wants Arjun Kapoor to change in himself

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora these days is making headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two will soon be getting married, and now the duo as made things official through their social media posts.



The two have been in a serious relationship and will be taking the plunge soon. Recently while interacting with the media Malika was asked what was the one thing she would like to change about Arjun, to which she said Arjun is perfect in all ways but the one thing he needs to work on his how to handle his money.



Malika said that’s the only department where he needs to work or else he is a perfect partner. Well definitely Malika and Arjun do give us major couple goals and we can’t wait to see this beautiful couple take their relationship to the next level.