What! Manasi Parekh reveals about being told that she's 'not hot enough' or 'not pretty enough' to be casted as a lead

MUMBAI: Popular actress Manasi Parekh, who recently featured in the film Kutch Express, revealed that she was told ‘You are not hot enough, you are not pretty enough’ at the start of her career. In a conversation with DNA, the actress talked about her initial days and mentioned how she motivated herself.

Also read -Want to produce more Gujarati content: Manasi Parekh

On being asked how she motivates herself, Manasi said, “In my 20s, as a person in this industry especially as a female actor there is double pressure because you have to look a certain way as people judge you and say ‘you are not hot enough, you are not pretty enough and you won’t get a lead role'. All these things were thrown at me at the start of my career which really used to be demotivating but I was like ‘I will find my own path and I will figure it out.’ So the insecurities and the anxieties would come. I think the days when you don’t feel like doing anything and are demotivated are also the days when you let your anxiety and fears take the better out of you.”

She added, “now when I am getting older, I have realised that the best way to deal with it is ‘ok fine I am fearful. Ok fine! Accept it. That’s the first step and then just show up.”

Talking about her film, Kutch Express presents a modern take on relationships, highlighting the strength of the unique bond between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law and a son that encourages his mother to pursue her dreams and live her life to the fullest.

Under the masterful direction of Viral Shah, this cinematic gem promises an exceptional experience, evoking laughter, tears, and hope. Each character springs to life, forging an unforgettable connection with the viewers.

Also read - Privilege! Mansi Parekh says it’s her dream come true to work with THIS Bollywood actor

Produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh, Kutch Express is a perfect family entertainer, brimming with a powerful message of women empowerment.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA