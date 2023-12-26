What! Manoj Bajpayee expresses that neither him nor his daughter liked Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies released on Netflix earlier this month to mixed reviews. Now, in an interview with Zoom, actor Manoj Bajapayee has candidly revealed that he watched the film because of his daughter Ava, and told her that he didn't like it.
MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar's The Archies released on Netflix earlier this month to mixed reviews. Now, in an interview with Zoom, actor Manoj Bajapayee has candidly revealed that he watched the film because of his daughter Ava, and told her that he didn't like it.

In an interview with Zoom, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that after watching the first 50 minutes of The Archies, he told Ava what he felt about the film, and was surprised to find out that even she didn’t like it. 

He said, "My daughter was watching The Archies and I told her, ‘I am not liking it’. She was like, ‘Okay’ and by then I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies and I remember Veronica and Betty. But, she was also not liking it.”

The actor then added that while he was watching The Archies, he told his daughter how she must also talk in Hindi like the characters shown in the film. This did not go down well and Manoj revealed that he got scolded by Ava for disturbing her while watching the film. 

She also told her father that he is not spending enough family time. Manoj added, "She said, ‘You are not giving family time, papa.’ Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return.”

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is a coming-of-age musical that follows the lives of seven friends who live in the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. 

It marked the debut of seven fresh faces in the industry. Among them were Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Joram, which was directed by Devashish Makhija and released on December 8. He also earned rave reviews for his turn in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which was released on May 23. Before that, the actor appeared alongside veteran actor Sharmila Tagore in Gulmohar, which came out in March this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

 

