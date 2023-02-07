What! Meet the film actor who was formerly a Naxalite before starring in a blockbuster film

MUMBAI: Imagine if an actor of today would have had ties with the Naxalites or any other radical controversial communities, it would have been difficult for them to establish themselves in the industry, let alone have a flourishing career anywhere in the entertainment business. But there is an actor who shocked everyone after leaving his hard life of living as a Naxal and starting his acting career.

We are talking about none other than the Disco Dancer actor Mithun Chakraborty. He is one of those actors who has had a long and successful career with some of the highest grossing films. The actor who made his acting debut in 1976 has not only been part of films but recently has also forayed into judging reality TV shows. Even at the age of 73, Mithun can give any younger actor a run for his money. 

Mithun was born on 16th June 1950 in Gouranga Chakraborty in Calcutta. He did his schooling from Oriental Seminary School, and then studied at college at Scottish Church College. He later started learning about Naxal and became a true blue Naxalite. During that time, Mithun became friends with Ravi Ranjan aka Bhaa. 

A personal tragedy however averted his decision of continuing the Naxal life.

Mithun’s younger brother died tragically in an accident, which made him return to his family. Even though his comrades were unhappy with his decision and called him a ‘deserter’, he did not turn back. 

Mithun then graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India before starring in Mrinal Sen’s film Mrigayaa which also won him a Nation Award. The 1982 film Disco Dancer changed his fate completely as it turned out to be the highest grossing films of all time and also broke the records of Sholay. Itr grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide. 

